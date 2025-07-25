Is Dr. Oz Saying Getting Sick Should Be A Criminal Offense?

Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Dr. Oz. told FOX Business that America is unhealthy and the Trump administration can't tolerate it anymore. So they appear to want to criminalize getting sick.

Like RFK Jr. before him, Dr. Oz speaks in platitudes and idiotic phrases to blame the American people for using Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security and tries his best to justify cutting these social safety nets for the country at large.

FOX Business host Charles Payne appears to be one of those close to being obese, the kind of people that Dr. Oz is whining about.

PAYNE: I just want to kind of go to the overmedication part because, you know, that for a lot of our audience points straight to the sort of agreed over people kind of situation. OZ: Well, it's overmedicalization. It's not just medication. You're diagnosing problems that probably should be dealt with the parents or by going out and playing or just dealing with issues and teaching kids how to have mental resilience. My wife and I formed the foundation 20 years ago. We've been in the school systems for 20 years watching all four of those risk factors mature, grow, and ultimately cause an obesity epidemic that now prevents three quarters of young men from entering the military. And so this is a crisis that is rolling up towards the older ages. There's a reason we're twice as obese as European counterpart countries. We're 10 times more obese than Japan. We're made it easy to be sick in America. And this president and this secretary of health, Bobby Kennedy, they're not going to tolerate any more. We're going to fire here at tip of the spear to make sure that we get industry to work with us, or we'll be coming after them.

What fucking spear is going to change the food services industry?

Sooo, Dr Oz is only worried about obesity as it pertains to stocking our Armed Forces with young men. Gotcha.

Dr. Oz and his compatriots are using every excuse to defend kicking millions of people off of Medicaid and cutting Medicare and Social Security.

The idiotic MAHA movement is claiming there are four drivers of childhood chronic disease

One is poor diet which relates to poverty. The Trump administrations already cut and destroyed food services, stamps and SNAP programs that deals with nutrition.

Aggregating environmental chemicals is a problem, but Trump has significantly cut the budget and staff of the EPA while implemented ridiculous policy changes and eliminating research.

You can't make this country healthy with Trump in charge.