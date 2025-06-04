Republicans Are The Party Of Killing Us

RFK Jr. and the Trump administration are lowering life expectancy, stopping progress, and causing outbreaks of diseases and viruses, leaving us unprepared for the unexpected.

After RFK Jr. is long gone, rebuilding what he has destroyed may take years. Couple that with the years lost and delayed on possible medical breakthroughs because of his actions.

Many people are unaware of the death they are administering to this great nation.

Here are some of the deadly things they are doing.

Nearly $3 billion in National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding has been cut in the first three months of 2025 alone, resulting in 3,288 fewer disease studies and research projects being funded compared to the previous year. NIH spending on autism research dropped by 26% (roughly $31 million) compared to the same period last year. Some projects have been canceled, and funding for new grants or renewals has been delayed or frozen Two major research programs focused on diabetes, dementia, obesity, and kidney disease have been ended since the start of the Trump administration, despite Kennedy’s stated commitment to chronic disease prevention. Clinical trials and research for cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, ALS, and other conditions have been dramatically reduced, with a 31% cut to cancer research through March 2025 compared to the same period last year. Staffing at HHS has been downsized from 82,000 to 62,000 employees, a reduction of 20,000 positions, affecting both administrative and some scientific roles.

And it gets worse from there.

Disease Research: Cuts have impacted research on COVID-19, cancer, HIV, ALS, diabetes, dementia, obesity, and kidney disease, among others.

Autism Research: Funding for autism research is down 26%, with canceled projects and frozen funds, even as Kennedy announced new initiatives in the field. Clinical Trials: Funding for clinical trials, including those for cancer and Alzheimer’s, has been sharply reduced.

Diversity and Inclusion Studies: Several studies focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as research on underrepresented minorities and females with autism, have been canceled or delayed.

Pediatric Research: The Pediatric Scientist Development Program, vital for chronic childhood disease research, has faced funding challenges and possible discontinuation.

Public Health Programs: Programs related to infectious disease prevention, maternal health, low-income assistance, and preschool services have seen significant cuts or consolidations.

Under RFK Jr.'s leadership, HHS has cut or frozen funding for thousands of research projects, ended major public health and disease research programs, and laid off tens of thousands of employees. While some programs are reportedly being reinstated after being cut by mistake, the overall trend is one of deep and broad reductions affecting clinical trials, chronic disease research, autism studies, and essential public health services.

This is only in the first four months of the Trump administration.

