Hegseth: If They'd Just Stop Reporting Troop Deaths, No One Would Die

What a pathetic, dangerous national embarrassment this so-called "secretary of war" is. They know the public has soured on Trump's attack on Iran, so now they're just going to lash out at the press for daring to report what's happening.

Here's Pete Hegseth during a presser this Wednesday, diminishing the deaths of our soldiers and accusing the press of just trying to make Trump bad by reporting on it:

HEGSETH: Also, yesterday, the leader of the unit who attempted to assassinate President Trump has been hunted down and killed. Iran tried to kill President Trump, and President Trump got the last laugh.

Now, this is not a mission accomplished situation. This is simply a reality check. The combination of U.S. and Israeli intelligence and combat power will control Iran and will control it soon. Sure, Iran will still be able to shoot some missiles and still be able to launch one-way attack drones at civilian targets, and their proxies will attempt to attack our embassies, bases, and soft targets. They are terrorists, after all, and they need to target civilians because they can't fight toe-to-toe.

But we will find them, and we will kill them. This is what the fake news misses. We've taken control of Iran's airspace and waterways without boots on the ground.

We control their fate. But when a few drones get through or tragic things happen, it's front-page news. I get it.

The press only wants to make the President look bad, but try for once to report the reality. The terms of this war will be set by us at every step. As I said Monday, the mission is laser-focused.

Obliterate Iran's missiles and drones and facilities that produce them, annihilate its Navy and critical security infrastructure, and sever their pathway to nuclear weapons. Iran will never possess a nuclear bomb. Not on our watch. Not ever.

And this is why President Trump's moral clarity on Iran today is so vital. Unlike the past, where vague red lines and endless negotiations let Iran fund terror and inch ever so slightly toward a bomb, this President sees the threat plainly and acts decisively.