The Associated Press is reporting that the United States military used a laser to shoot down a Customs and Border Protection drone with a laser thinking thinking it was threatening the US. Near the Mexican border,

The FAA closed airspace around Fort Hancock, the second time this month.

On February 11th, the CBP fired an anti-drone laser that closed the airspace over El Paso, Texas, but nothing was hit.

One would think the CBP, US Military, and the Pentagon would know when our own drones are flying around the border they are monitoring. Alas, they do not.

Democratic lawmakers attacked the Trump administration for sidestepping a bipartisan bill to train drone operators to improve communications among all three departments.

How is that working out?

Mistakes can be made, but when they happen twice in the same month, you must question the leadership.

Whiskey Pete has repeatedly claimed that the previous administration made the US look like fools and that Trump restored our prominence.

How's that looking now, Pete?

The US military under Pete Hegseth's leadership is falling apart.