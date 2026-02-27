US Shoots Down Our Own Drone

Whiskey Pete is a clown of epic proportions
By John AmatoFebruary 27, 2026

The Associated Press is reporting that the United States military used a laser to shoot down a Customs and Border Protection drone with a laser thinking thinking it was threatening the US. Near the Mexican border,

The FAA closed airspace around Fort Hancock, the second time this month.

On February 11th, the CBP fired an anti-drone laser that closed the airspace over El Paso, Texas, but nothing was hit.

One would think the CBP, US Military, and the Pentagon would know when our own drones are flying around the border they are monitoring. Alas, they do not.

Democratic lawmakers attacked the Trump administration for sidestepping a bipartisan bill to train drone operators to improve communications among all three departments.

How is that working out?

Mistakes can be made, but when they happen twice in the same month, you must question the leadership.

Whiskey Pete has repeatedly claimed that the previous administration made the US look like fools and that Trump restored our prominence.

How's that looking now, Pete?

The US military under Pete Hegseth's leadership is falling apart.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon