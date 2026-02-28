Tehran Tom Moved The Goalposts On Attacking Iran

Never mind that liar Trump claimed their nuclear program was "obliterated," warmonger Tom Cotton has a new excuse for wanting to drop some bombs on brown people.

As we already discussed here, Bibi made Trump look like a fool for claiming the strike last year took out all of Iran's nuclear capabilities.

As tensions continued to build with Iran with Trump continuing to threaten the use of military force against the country if they don't bend to his will, Fox's Sean Hannity and Sen. Tom Cotton were more than happy to escalate those tensions by claiming an attack would be justified because the Iranians are capable of building an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the United States.

There's no evidence to support that claim, but that didn't stop Cotton and Hannity from lying about it.

Here's the gaslighting exchange between the two from Hannity's show this Thursday:

HANNITY: Senator, I want to ask you this. When Iranian state television says they will not... that they will continue to enrich uranium and they continue to build up their ballistic missiles, they continue their saber rattling against the U.S., and they've never agreed to anywhere, anyplace, anytime, American inspectors anyway, I have zero confidence that they, that the word, their word is worth anything.

COTTON: Well, you shouldn't, Sean. I don't either. I don't know who was calling significant progress from that meeting this morning. It sounds like it may have been the Iranians. Remember, they believe for 47 years that they can't win a war, but they can win any negotiation.

I think with Donald Trump, they're likely to lose both. As you said, they're refusing to stop enriching uranium. That was a central demand of the president going back 10 years.

And as Marco Rubio very critically pointed out, this is not just about their nuclear program. They have thousands of ballistic missiles that threaten our bases in the Middle East, in Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. Some of them can even range our bases in Europe.

And they want to build missiles, as the president and Marco have said, to reach the United States. They have a space launch program Sean. When was the last time you heard of Iran putting an astronaut into space?

The reason they have that space launch program is it's the exact same technology that would be used to build intercontinental missiles to hit us here in the United States. We cannot allow Iran to continue to build this massive missile arsenal to threaten our people, our homeland, our troops, and our friends.

HANNITY: Well, it's always been a non-starter in terms of enriching uranium and them wanting uranium, and they keep holding the line as they've been saying there publicly tonight.

I've got to believe deep down inside they must know what they are up against. It won't only be the U.S. It'll be Israel. Israel has been very, very effective in attacking their missile sites, their air defense systems.

So, I guess every military operation has danger associated with it, you know, by its very definition. And I have to wonder if this is a point where they're just planning to go scorched dirt and dump in everything they have, and there's been reports it could be chemical warfare. Who knows? Thoughts?

COTTON: Well, Sean, that's certainly what they want the world to believe and what they're threatening. And again, those thousands of missiles pose a real danger. And I know that Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth and General Caine are explaining the risk to the president as they should.

But of course, Israel and the United States and our friends have a massive, massive military armada in the region. And Sean, it's a lot easier to shoot the archer before he gets off his arrow than trying to knock the arrow out of the sky.

HANNITY: That's really well said. You know, here's another thought. What will they have in terms of military ability six months from now, a year from now? They're only going to continue. They have proven that over and over again.

COTTON: YES. [...] Sean, the balance of power does not get better and it's month after month. It does not get better.

HANNITY: Well said. It's going to get worse and worse. They are committed, you know, to destruction. Number one state sponsor of terror.