WSJ: Iran Is Nowhere Close To Building ICBMs, Experts Say

According to those crazed left-wingers at the Wall Street Journal, Iran is far from capable of building an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the U.S. mainland, according to U.S. intelligence estimates and experts outside government.

They're reporting that Trump's rationale for urgent military action against Iran is basically grounded in a sea of bullshit, but reality seems unlikely to deter him from attacking Iran.

The technical hurdles facing any Iranian ambitions give both sides time to discuss a potential agreement to curb Tehran’s missile development, the Journal said. The Trump administration has highlighted the missile question in recent days, along with its longstanding insistence that Iran shut the door on uranium enrichment.

You know, the thing Barack Obama negotiated when he was president, and Trump promptly blew up when he became president.

Iran doesn’t admit to pursuing an ICBM and has shown no flexibility, at least in public, about giving up its short-range and medium-range missile arsenal or limiting missile production.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Indian TV on Wednesday that Tehran had “deliberately limited” its ballistic missiles to a range of no more than 2,000 kilometers, or 1,243 miles, and had maintained its missile arsenal purely for deterrence. (There is a difference between an ICBM and one with nuclear warheads.)

🇺🇸🇮🇷🚀 U.S. intelligence does not support Trump’s claim that Iran will soon have missiles capable of reaching the United States, - Reuters 2025 Defense Intelligence Agency assessment says Iran is unlikely to develop a viable ICBM before 2035, even with possible foreign assistance. — Savchenko Volodymyr (@savchenkoua.bsky.social) 2026-02-27T09:07:27.482Z

Satellite images analyzed by AP suggest Iran conducted an undeclared missile test at its Imam Khomeini Spaceport last week. An Iranian lawmaker claimed it was an ICBM test. #Iran #News — News Analysis (@newsanalysis.com) 2025-09-26T08:50:12.242266+00:00