Trump's 2026 SOTU Speech Ratings Down From Last Year

Early estimates from Nielsen confirm Trump's State of the union address on Tuesday had a much smaller viewing audience than last year's.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Trump's super long and bombastic speech, "drew about 27.8 million viewers across the seven most watched broadcast and cable outlets: ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, the Fox broadcast network, MS Now and NBC. That’s down by about 12 percent from 31.45 million viewers for those same networks for Trump’s address to Congress last year.

No convincing, only wincing.

While Trump was delivering his highly partisan, verbally vomit-speech, he lost two more state special elections in Pennsylvania.

So much losing.

