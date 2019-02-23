U.S Tax Refunds Down 17% From Last Year

As we head into 2019's tax season, so far the average tax refunds to Americans is 17% lower than 2018.

Many financial pundits not tied into Fox News or Fox Business Network have said Trump's tax cuts would have dire consequences on the working class and we are seeing the beginnings of just that.

Politico reports, "The agency released data late Friday showing refunds are down for the third consecutive week, with the typical payment made through Feb. 15 totaling $2,703, compared to $3,256 during the same period last year."



Many average Americans depend on getting a tax refund to support their families and the raise in salary that Trump's people are saying that is offsetting these losses is laughable. Republicans in Congress rushed Trump's tax cuts through so fast they never held any real hearings about the inner workings the bill, but Democrats in the House Ways and Means committee say they will.

And no matter what Steve Mnuchin says, this is a big deal.

