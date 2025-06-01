GOP Rep. Claims Biden Witch Hunt Bigger 'Scandal' Than Watergate Or Iran-Contra

Here's the latest rabbit hole Republicans are going to chase down to distract us from all of the damage that they, and Trump, are inflicting on the rest of us.

We had hateful Trump telling everyone that he doesn't even feel sorry for Biden following his cancer diagnosis over the weekend, followed by him pushing the conspiracy theory that Biden was executed in 2020 and there was a clone (apparently a senile clone if you believe their attacks) running things instead.

Now we've got Fox and Republican reps doing his bidding, pretending Biden's mental capacity was some sort of big scandal and beating the drum for hearings.

Here's Florida Rep. Byron Donalds and Fox's Griff Jenkins this Saturday at the end of a segment where Donalds was demanding James Comer issue subpoenas for Biden's cabinet members and medical staff.

JENKINS: Let me just one last quick one with you, and that is, you know, we've heard President Trump and others say that what was happening with the cover up of President Biden's mental decline was the greatest scandal in modern day political history, maybe in the country's history. Do you agree with that? How do you feel about that? DONALDS: I absolutely agree with it because first and foremost when we elect a chief executive, it's the chief executive who's supposed to be executing these decisions. We have no idea if Joe Biden was actually doing that and to be blunt, easily half the American people don't believe he was actually doing this job on a day in, day out, minute in minute out basis. Nobody would see him for months. I've heard the stories from House leadership where they would actually be in the White House, Joe Biden would read from a card and if he got off script, the staff would come in to get him back on track, or if he started to answer questions, the staff will come in to end the session and get everybody out of the room. You cannot have a president who cannot take charge of his staff, let alone the agencies, and it is clear from many stories and rumors around Capitol Hill and around DC, Joe Biden simply did not have the capabilities, whether it's mentally or physically, to do the job. I mean just compare his last 100 days with Donald Trump's 1st 100 days. It's been a stark contrast. And so I think there needs to be major investigations into this. This is a major scandal because the Democrat Party was more concerned about power, more concerned about their agenda than actually protecting the republic, protecting the sanctity of the office of the presidency of the United States. And so this is a far bigger scandal than Watergate or Iran-Contra could ever possibly have ever been imagined.

You've gotta' love how the only thing he can find to compare it to are a couple of actual Republican presidential scandals.

I would love for anyone to explain to me how Biden was supposedly missing for months when his daily schedule, which is loaded with public appearances every single week, is available for anyone to read?

Wake me up when these clowns want to investigate the fact that the TACO King doesn't even know what's in most of what he's signing that they shove in front of him.