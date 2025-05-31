Hateful Trump Rants About Biden: ‘I Really Don’t Feel Sorry For Him’

Trump proves, once again, that he doesn't have an ounce of humanity. We've already watched Trump use Biden's diagnosis to push conspiracy theories, and to attack him as a "decrepit corpse." Now he's just come straight out and said he doesn't "feel sorry for him" during an unhinged rant following a softball by Steve Doocy during a White House presser this Friday.

“So many of the things that you’re trying to do are held up in court right now,” Doocy said. “If the courts are gonna have so much influence over U.S. policy, do you wish you would’ve just become a judge instead?”

Trump chuckled and embarked on a nearly five-minute whirlwind response that concluded with an attack on Biden’s handling of the border.

“They allowed them to come in,” the president said. “One thing I can’t figure out is what would an administration– what were they thinking when they allowed millions of people from prisons all over the world, not just from South America, Venezuela, but all over the world, from the Congo in Africa? Hundreds of people, thousands of people from the Congo, rough, rough prisoners from Asia, from Europe, rough parts of Europe. Why would they allow them to come into our country?”

Then, without mentioning Biden’s diagnosis, Trump said that people should not feel sorry for the ex-president.

“And I don’t believe it was Joe Biden,” he continued. “Look, he’s been a sort of a moderate person over his lifetime. Not a smart person. But a somewhat vicious person, I will say. If you feel sorry for him, don’t feel so sorry, because he’s vicious, what he did with his political opponent and all of the people that he hurt. He hurt a lot of people. And so, I really don’t feel sorry for him.”