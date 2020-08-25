A Preview Of Rudy Giuliani's RNC Speech: ‘We Don’t Have To Be A Socialist Country Like Europe’

In a preview of his Republican National Convention speech, Rudy Giuliani insisted that the United States does not “have to be a socialist country like Europe.

”The president’s attorney made the remarks on Fox & Friends on Monday in response to a question from host Steve Doocy.

“Not only are they going to have one surprise — an announced guest or some stunt — during each 10 p.m. hour,” Doocy reported. “Some kind of surprise is going to happen tonight at 10 p.m.”

“What is your message tonight?” the Fox News host asked Giuliani.

“I’m speaking on Thursday,” Giuliani noted. “My message is going to be a lot about crime and the differences between a Biden America, which would be Portland, New York, Chicago — all those Democrat cities that are out of control.”

“If you want to take a look at Joe Biden’s America, take a look at Portland last night where they had a riot,” he continued. “Take a look at the woman who punches the other woman in Church yesterday. Take a look at the 51 shootings in New York.”

According to Giuliani, Trump’s convention will have “a very uplifting message to give the American people.”

“We can be as great as we want to be,” he said. “We don’t have to be a socialist country like Europe.”