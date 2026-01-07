AZ Supreme Court Evacuated After 'Explosive' Package Found

So far, I'm not liking 2026 very much.
By Conover KennardJanuary 7, 2026

The Arizona Supreme Court building was evacuated after a suspicious package was found. The package tested positive for homemade explosives.

The Guardian reports:

Arizona’s supreme court building was evacuated Monday morning after multiple vials that tested positive for a homemade explosive substance were sent to the building, according to the state’s department of public safety (DPS).

At about 8am on Monday, DPS responded to reports of a “suspicious package”. Later that morning multiple agencies, including the US Bureau of alcohol firearms and tobacco responded.

Around 10.30am Monday, staff at the Arizona supreme court building were sent home and the building was evacuated after a package in the building’s mailroom tested positive for explosives, 12News, Phoenix’s NBC affiliate reported.

Officials said that a complete sweep of the building was conducted, and the package will be removed for disposal. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the building to take part in the investigation. The Department of Education, which is across the street from the Supreme Court building, was also evacuated.

Bart Graves, a DPS spokesperson, said the package contained multiple vials — two of which tested positive for a "homemade explosive substance."

So far, I'm not liking 2026 very much.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon