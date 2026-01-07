AZ Supreme Court Evacuated After 'Explosive' Package Found

The Arizona Supreme Court building was evacuated after a suspicious package was found. The package tested positive for homemade explosives.

The Guardian reports:

Arizona’s supreme court building was evacuated Monday morning after multiple vials that tested positive for a homemade explosive substance were sent to the building, according to the state’s department of public safety (DPS). At about 8am on Monday, DPS responded to reports of a “suspicious package”. Later that morning multiple agencies, including the US Bureau of alcohol firearms and tobacco responded. Around 10.30am Monday, staff at the Arizona supreme court building were sent home and the building was evacuated after a package in the building’s mailroom tested positive for explosives, 12News, Phoenix’s NBC affiliate reported.

Officials said that a complete sweep of the building was conducted, and the package will be removed for disposal. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the building to take part in the investigation. The Department of Education, which is across the street from the Supreme Court building, was also evacuated.

Bart Graves, a DPS spokesperson, said the package contained multiple vials — two of which tested positive for a "homemade explosive substance."

BREAKING NEWS @ATFPhoenix is on scene at the Arizona Supreme Court Building at 1501 W. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ to investigate a suspicious substance found at the location. Please direct all media inquiries to local state law enforcement authorities for updates. pic.twitter.com/44EWL9KYWE — ATF Phoenix (@ATFPhoenix) January 5, 2026

So far, I'm not liking 2026 very much.