Wag The Dog In Venezuela: Dems Must Boldly Rip Trump Treason

So for Democrats, getting this right could not be more important in this moment...in fact, it could decide the fate of our democracy...
By Cliff SchecterJanuary 7, 2026

...But in this essay, let’s talk politics. It’s unavoidable with Trump, like misspelling three-letter words or eventually becoming the cause of airborne VD. Trump only cares about power politics and the its corrupt spoils. It’s all his overgrown amygdala knows. He’d probably toss Tiffany off the top of Trump Tower if there were a Rolex in it.

So for Dems, getting it right could not be more important in this moment...providing a simple straightforward narrative of Trump, contrasting who we are, and sharing how we fight him, is crucial. Tell the simple truth—what Trump’s done, how it’s wrong, how we end it. As [Seth] Moulton said, “corrupt” MAGAs are telling “lies,” and committing “illegal” acts. We must stop them by “telling the truth” even when it's “uncomfortable.” That’s what those w/out bone-spur-hampered courage do.

Whereas Moulton leads from a position of strength, going straight at Trump as corrupt, criminal, and a liar, [Hakeem] Jeffries gets right after…Maduro. Telling us how bad a dude Maduro is in his lede. Jeffries is so insecure he needs to justify opposition to Trump tyranny by saying “I don’t like that other guy too!” There’s an old saying in politics: If you’re explaining you’re losing. Jeffries...is explaining like a MFer. Was this really the best he/his people could do?

Go here to Blue Amp Media's Substack to read the rest, and don't forget to watch the video!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon