Wag The Dog In Venezuela: Dems Must Boldly Rip Trump Treason

...But in this essay, let’s talk politics. It’s unavoidable with Trump, like misspelling three-letter words or eventually becoming the cause of airborne VD. Trump only cares about power politics and the its corrupt spoils. It’s all his overgrown amygdala knows. He’d probably toss Tiffany off the top of Trump Tower if there were a Rolex in it.

So for Dems, getting it right could not be more important in this moment...providing a simple straightforward narrative of Trump, contrasting who we are, and sharing how we fight him, is crucial. Tell the simple truth—what Trump’s done, how it’s wrong, how we end it. As [Seth] Moulton said, “corrupt” MAGAs are telling “lies,” and committing “illegal” acts. We must stop them by “telling the truth” even when it's “uncomfortable.” That’s what those w/out bone-spur-hampered courage do.

Whereas Moulton leads from a position of strength, going straight at Trump as corrupt, criminal, and a liar, [Hakeem] Jeffries gets right after…Maduro. Telling us how bad a dude Maduro is in his lede. Jeffries is so insecure he needs to justify opposition to Trump tyranny by saying “I don’t like that other guy too!” There’s an old saying in politics: If you’re explaining you’re losing. Jeffries...is explaining like a MFer. Was this really the best he/his people could do?

