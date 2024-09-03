U.S. Seizes Maduro's Airplane For Sanctions Violation

This is interesting: The U.S. seized Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro’s plane after determining that its acquisition was in violation of US sanctions, among other criminal issues. The U.S flew the aircraft to Florida on Monday, according to officials. Via CNN:

It’s the latest development in what has long been a frosty relationship between the US and Venezuela, and its seizure in the Dominican Republic marks an escalation as the US continues to investigate what it regards as corrupt practices by Venezuela’s government. The plane has been described by officials as Venezuela’s equivalent to Air Force One and it has been pictured in previous state visits by Maduro around the world. “This sends a message all the way up to the top,” one of the US officials told CNN. “Seizing the foreign head of state’s plane is unheard-of for criminal matters. We’re sending a clear message here that no one is above the law, no one is above the reach of US sanctions.”

Plus, you know, the fact that no one believes Maduro actually won the recent election. But of course the U.S. won't get involved in that...

Speaking of, via the Miami Herald:

The attorney general’s office of the Nicolás Maduro regime requested on Monday the arrest of Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González, accusing him of forging public documents, conspiring against the government and promoting public disobedience, among other charges. The request, published on Instagram, was introduced to the judge assigned to oversee the investigation of top opposition leaders, following their denunciation that the Venezuelan strongman committed fraud during the July 28 presidential election.

