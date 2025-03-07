Space X Blows (Up)

Sure, he'll reach Mars.

Another take off and another explosion.

SpaceX launched the eighth integrated test flight of its gargantuan Starship megarocket system Thursday night. But rather than achieving objectives that fell short during its previous failed test in January, the eighth flight also ended with a loss of the Starship vehicle.

While the company was successful in capturing a booster from the rocket as it returned to the launch tower, the Starship spacecraft was lost, resulting in a fiery explosion and disruptions to air traffic. The SpaceX mishap halted some flights from Florida’s busiest airports for “falling space debris.” FAA-mandated air traffic disruptions were cleared shortly after, but flights leaving those airports are still delayed.