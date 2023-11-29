Space Karen Elon Musk Rages At Advertisers: 'Go F*ck Yourselves!'

Elon would like to speak to the manager!
By Red PainterNovember 29, 2023

Space Karen Elon Musk threw a giant fit at the New York Times Dealbook Summit on Wednesday. This entire clip is bonkerstown, population 2 (Elon and Linda X, who I am convinced is being held hostage).

First, the chyron. It reads, I kid you not: "Musk: Antisemitism was not my intention." Starting off strong out of the gate.

Second, we move to Elon saying, smugly "I hope they stop. Don't advertise."

Moving on to ACCUSING advertisers of blackmailing him through advertising.

Then the FINALE. Space Karen exclaimed "Go Fuck Yourself...GO FUCK YOURSELF. Is that clear?" (with both middle fingers in the air). Then he waved to the audience and said "Hey Bob", clearly directed at Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney.

The interviewer, Andrew Ross Sorkin, looks stunned, at times covering his mouth and nose. It must be such a bonkers feeling to be on stage with someone who is quite literally unraveling before your very eyes.

Then he admits it, saying "What this advertiser boycott is going to do, it is going to kill the company."

No, honey. You killed the company. You and your Nazi friends.

I have to admit, it is fascinating to watch someone have a complete meltdown on tv. Literally breaking down, the rage coming from the inside to the surface, spewing out of them like molten hot lava.

There were thoughts:




Post by @adam_kinzinger
View on Threads



Post by @kevinmkruse
View on Threads



Post by @jbillinson
View on Threads



Post by @alexander_s_vindman
View on Threads

