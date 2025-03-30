Elon Musk Sells X To His Other Company XAI For $33 Billion

Elon Musk announced late on March 28 that he sold social media site X to his xAI artificial intelligence company in a $33 billion all-stock deal, per AP.

Since X and Xai are private companies, they are not required to disclose their finances. Call me cynical but since Elon and DOGE dudes are trying to take away Social Security from millions of Americans, this move seems a little dodgy.

X to Xai Sale Reaction

Some had a skeptical reaction to Musk's selling X to Xai. Professor and Musk biographer Seth Abramson tweeted:

"Anyone know why Musk company xAI deliberately and needlessly overpaid for Musk company Twitter by over $20 billion? Or want to hazard a guess? If it helps, I think Elon Musk is far and away one of the most dishonest people to ever illegally become a citizen of the United States."

Another skeptic tweeted:

"This is a Ponzi scheme. The loan he took out against his Tesla shares to buy X has been called. He is simply moving ownership around to avoid accountability."

One Twitter user had big feelings about Leon's latest move.