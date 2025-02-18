Trump: America Needs To Take People Off Social Security

President Trump, the leader of the United States calls America "corrupt." He embodies that word.

At Mar-a-Lago, Trump told the press about the need to take Americans off Social Security. The president said,

"If you take all of those millions of people off social security, all of the sudden we have a very powerful social security."

What in the fresh hell?

American citizens pay into Social Security with their money and that of their employers. Who will they decide is unworthy? Disabled people? Poor folks? The oldest and weakest?

And of course he’s repeating the lie that 150-year olds are receiving benefits, a lie debunked.