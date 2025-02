For anyone in IT, understanding relational databases should be a given. But Mr. White "South Afrikaners Rule!" Nationalist Musk, whose mother claims he's a genius, is SO WRONG.

Pay attention, because his confident stupidity is leading up to an all-out attack on our Social Security.

ok this one is pretty good — Jake Grumbach (@jakemgrumbach.bsky.social) 2025-02-13T02:28:27.561Z

Musk called USAID corrupt and then shut it down. Musk called the CFPB corrupt and shut it down. Now he is calling Social Security & Medicare corrupt. We can only assume Musk is going to try to shut down Social Security and Medicare. — (@davidhogg.bsky.social) 2025-02-11T17:38:17.809Z

If Musk compromises the Social Security Administration in any way, millions of Americans could miss their checks. If Elon is all about transparency, he should drop by

House Oversight and tell the American people why he's messing with their social security. www.semafor.com/article/02/0... — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@repjasmine.bsky.social) 2025-02-10T14:45:59.706Z

SENIORS: GRANDPARENTS: RETIREES: ELON MUSK IS COMING AFTER SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE. Call Congress. NOW. — Diana Butler Bass (@dianabutlerbass.bsky.social) 2025-02-11T15:53:05.154Z