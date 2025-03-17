French Lawmaker: Give Back The Statue Of Liberty

We don't deserve it.
Credit: William Warby/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardMarch 17, 2025

A French member of the European Parliament has called for the return of the Statue of Liberty, which France gifted to the United States 140 years ago and has become a symbol of freedom and democracy.

With Donald at the helm, liberty, and democracy is at stake. Do we even deserve the iconic statue anymore? Sadly, most of us are cheering on other countries boycotting ours because they're right.

"We're going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: 'Give us back the Statue of Liberty,'" Raphael Glucksmann told supporters on Sunday, garnering cheers.

"We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently, you despise it. So it will be just fine here at home," he continued.

Glucksmann also sent a message to researchers in the United States whose jobs have been gutted by DOGE: Come to France.

"If you want to fire your best researchers — those who, through their freedom, innovation, and pursuit of knowledge, helped make your country the world's leading power — then we're going to welcome them," Glucksmann said.

Trump loves dictators and has publicly declared himself to be a King. This isn't the America we all loved so much. We've become a laughingstock.

