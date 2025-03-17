Emmer: Farmers Will Love Orange Felon After Going Bankrupt

Rep. Tom Emmers (MAGA-MN) went on the Al Travis Show and was celebrating the Orange Felon's tariffs which will bankrupt many farmers in his state and around the country:

By the way, Al, I was having this conversation with the president on Monday night. I was telling him, you know, he asked how the tariffs, what I thought. I told him, you know, it's a mixed bag. You got people who this is going to cause them some pain. You got other people who are all excited because guess what? Their competition now has to compete on a level playing field. And then I said, I got this really the most incompetent executive in the country by the name of Timmy Walz, who goes out and makes a public statement because he hates Donald Trump. That Donald Trump hates the farmer. Well, I got news for you, Tim. The farmers don't like you because you've never done anything for them. You have been Minneapolis centric for six bleeping years. And guess what? You don't give a darn about the farmer. Donald Trump does because he sees how they're being mistreated by our friends. He's fighting. By the way, when people say, yeah, but these tariffs ask him what has worked, who's tried to do this? This has been 30, 40 years of this coming and it's gotten so bad. Our friends have been screwing us for their benefit. And it's like great. But all Trump's saying, look, we'll treat you the way you treat us. And when people start seeing 270 percent tariffs, 150 percent tariffs, 100 percent tariffs, and they see how it's screwing our people, this is just going to make Donald Trump stronger and stronger.

Now would be a good time to remind Emmer that these trade deals that are so gosh-darn terrible were signed by - checks notes - the Orange Felon.

But there's more. There's always more.

Per Heartland Signals, the first time the Orange Felon tried the tariffs, it cost farmers dearly:

The trade war Trump began during his first administration reportedly cost the U.S. agriculture industry as much as $27 billion. Some farmers were already seeing unprofitability in their work, with Trump’s new wave of tariffs being described as adding “insult to injury” by CNBC. After Trump imposed a 10% tariff on all imports from China, the opposing nation responded with retaliatory measures, including as much as 15% on U.S. agricultural goods.

Consumers are going to love it, too, when they see prices going through the roof, just like we're all so happy about egg prices.

What really amazes me is how Emmer can have his nose so far up Trump's ass and the rest of his head up his own ass at the same time.