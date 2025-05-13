Old Sleepy Don: Trump Caught Dozing Off In Saudi Arabia

Donald J. Trump landed in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and is sleepy. Hillary Clinton flew an estimated 946,000 miles while she was Secretary of State, visiting 116 countries, without needing a nap during meetings.

Maybe, just maybe, he ate too many hamberders.

As part of the red-carpet treatment, Saudi officials arranged for a fully operational mobile McDonald’s unit to accompany President Trump during his stay. According to local reports, the unit was set up near the Saudi Royal Court. — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) 2025-05-13T13:34:34.058Z

Donald was greeted by the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, the bonesaw guy. The Saudi Arabia trip comes on the heels of Donald's flying Qatari plane scandal. Even Rand Paul, Laura Loomer, Mike Lawler, and Ted Cruz aren't pleased with Donald accepting a 'gift' that comes with espionage and surveillance problems. And it's fucking illegal. All of this must be so exhausting!

I'm sure there will be multiple headlines noting his cognitive decline, so let's check in with Jake Tapper.

What earth-shattering news, Jake. That's never happened before . Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR) used a wheelchair, you numbnut. Imagine if Handsome Old Joe Biden, or that tan suit-wearing former President, took nappy time during an important meeting in a foreign country.

Remember this next time White House Press Secretary Bullshit Barbie goes into a rant about how Donald works 30 hours per day and is in excellent health. He's like Superman! Trump is either sleepy or bored with the meeting.