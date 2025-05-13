Trump's Qatari Plane Bribe A Bridge Too Far For Rand Paul

Trump lost Laura Loomer with his plan to accept a "flying palace" from the Qatari ruling family, and now he's lost Sen. Rand Paul as well. Unlike a lot of the mealymouthed Republicans who were afraid to say anything about Trump's out in the open bribe this week, Paul refused to play along with Fox's Jesse Watters this Monday when he was asked about the scandal.

WATTERS: Let me ask you about this now, Senator. This, this story is breaking right now. Qatar just made Trump an offer he can't refuse. A $400 million Air Force One replacement because Boeing didn't deliver their jet on time. Trump can ride it until his term is up, and Democrats are calling this a bribe, but Bondi says it's completely legal as long as he transfers the jet to his library and eventually switches back to Trump Force One. Now, he says only a stupid person would take the deal.

Fox then played the clip of Trump berating a reporter from ABC News for daring to ask him about his corruption, and Trump making a ridiculous comparison where he likened taking a $400 million luxury jet from a foreign government to a professional golfer not taking a "gimme putt."

WATTERS: So should we be putting out our gimme, Senator? PAUL: Well, it's, it's a little bit different than a gimme putt, and the Constitution in Article 2 talks about the president can't take emoluments or gifts from foreign leaders. And so there is a provision in the Constitution says you can't do this. And so the question is can you do it if it's only for official purposes? If it came to someone in Congress, they can vote in the ethics committee and somebody can look at it. With his there will have to be some kind of adjudication. This has never been done and it's not like a ride on the plane. We're talking about the entire $400 million plane. I think it's not worth the appearance of impropriety whether it's improper or not. I don't think it's worth it. The other problem with Qatar is, see, I've, I've spent time trying not to sell weapons to Qatar because they have human rights violations of their people. Many of their people are prevented from participating in the government, and some of the minority religious folks in Qatar are treated poorly. And so I really haven't been a big fan, and I wonder if our ability to judge their human rights record would be clouded by the fact of this large gift, so I wouldn't take it. That's just me. I don't think it's a good idea. WATTERS: So if Qatar does give it to him, and he says, "Hey, Rand, you want to, hop on the jet down to Palm Beach?," you'll say no? PAUL: Yeah, I've always wanted to ride on the Emirates jet, you know, where you have a shower and a bathtub and all that stuff too, and a bar and a dance floor, but I've never been able to fork over the 20 grand, I think each way. So, I probably won't be riding on it, but no, I think it's a mistake and it's just bringing up something he doesn't need.

Paul knows full well it's illegal, but he still gave Trump some wiggle room here. He also didn't bother to mention that it's a huge security risk as well.

Just imagine how both of them would be acting if this were a Democrat. Republicans would already be holding impeachment hearings and Watters would be cheering them along. Since it's Trump, he's yucking it up like it's a big joke, the same way they treat all of his criminality.