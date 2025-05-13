Chuck Schumer Finally Acts Like A Leader

Instead of sending angry letters, Schumer took an action against Trump's criminality. Baby steps…
By John AmatoMay 13, 2025

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told the press he is placing a hold on all Trump DOJ nominees until they answer questions about Qatar's luxury jet bribe. Schumer also demanded Pam Bondi testify before Congress.


NBC News reports,"The Office of Legal Counsel at the DOJ prepared a memo declaring that the acceptance of the plane was legal, a senior DOJ official told NBC News on Monday. The DOJ declined to release the memo, which Attorney General Pam Bondi approved."

Typical cult behavior. Sure, approve it in a cloak of secrecy and refuse to tell the public why.

Attorney General Pam Bondi should recuse herself for any involvement in this issue since "Bondi worked as a foreign lobbyist for the nation of Qatar, earning $115,000 a month in the role which she held in 2020 and in the run up to the World Cup in 2022."

I have been highly critical of Schumer's behavior as a leader in the Democratic Party, when his routine is to do nothing to stop Trump's criminality.

Maybe the heat is getting to him as AOC rises in the polls.

It's not hard to act like an opposition party, Chuck. Hopefully, this is the start of better things to come.

We shall see.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon