Chuck Schumer Finally Acts Like A Leader

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told the press he is placing a hold on all Trump DOJ nominees until they answer questions about Qatar's luxury jet bribe. Schumer also demanded Pam Bondi testify before Congress.



NBC News reports,"The Office of Legal Counsel at the DOJ prepared a memo declaring that the acceptance of the plane was legal, a senior DOJ official told NBC News on Monday. The DOJ declined to release the memo, which Attorney General Pam Bondi approved."

Typical cult behavior. Sure, approve it in a cloak of secrecy and refuse to tell the public why.

Attorney General Pam Bondi should recuse herself for any involvement in this issue since "Bondi worked as a foreign lobbyist for the nation of Qatar, earning $115,000 a month in the role which she held in 2020 and in the run up to the World Cup in 2022."

I have been highly critical of Schumer's behavior as a leader in the Democratic Party, when his routine is to do nothing to stop Trump's criminality.

Maybe the heat is getting to him as AOC rises in the polls.

It's not hard to act like an opposition party, Chuck. Hopefully, this is the start of better things to come.

We shall see.