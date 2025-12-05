Feds Yank Woman From Car As She Shouts She Is U.S. Citizen

Federal authorities conducting immigration enforcement in Florida were seen pulling a woman wearing medical scrubs from her vehicle as she shouted that she was a U.S. citizen.
By David EdwardsDecember 5, 2025

Federal authorities conducting immigration enforcement in Florida were seen pulling a woman wearing medical scrubs from her vehicle as she shouted that she was a U.S. citizen.

In a video captured by David Goodhue of The Miami Herald on Wednesday, agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Patrol, and U.S Border Patrol could be seen forcing the woman to the ground, where she was handcuffed. The incident reportedly occurred in Key Largo.

"I'm a U.S. citizen, please help me!" the woman yelled. "This is unfair. Why are you doing this to me?"Agents placed the woman in a patrol vehicle and released her shortly after.

It was not immediately clear why the woman was detained.

"She is visible white and ? blond, a medical worker, speaks with no accent. This should be a warning sign for MAGAt as they could be preyed by ICE at any time!" Altan Alpa noted on X.

