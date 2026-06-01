Election Denier Tina Peters Asks Trump For Job Hours After Being Released From Prison

Tina Peters walked out of a Colorado prison Monday morning and headed for Steve Bannon's War Room — where the convicted election denier told the MAGA faithful she wants a job in the Trump administration.

"I would like for President Trump — I'd like to be more involved in prison reform," Peters said on the podcast, adding she'd pursue it "if that's the way the Lord leads me."

Peters, 70, was released Monday from La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo after serving less than a quarter of her nine-year sentence for election interference. Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis commuted her sentence to four and a half years last month following a sustained pressure campaign by President Donald Trump.

Peters was convicted in 2024 on four felony and three misdemeanor counts after she snuck an unauthorized operative affiliated with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell into her Mesa County elections office to copy Dominion Voting Systems equipment during a 2021 software update.

On Bannon's show, Peters described deteriorating health behind bars — acid reflux, blood sugar problems from a diet of salt and sugar — and raised concerns about the use of Suboxone in women's prisons, claiming inmates are put on the drug and can't get off.

"There's no way to rehabilitate them with the way the prisons are run currently," she said.

But prison reform wasn't her only ambition. Peters made it clear she has no intention of abandoning her election-conspiracy crusade, pointing to recent and upcoming races — candidates like New York City mayoral winner Zohran Mamdani and Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger — as evidence that Democrats cannot be trusted at the ballot box.

"I know that the Democrats are going to cheat," she said, "and no one's really addressing the problem."

The problem, in Peters' telling, remains the same one that landed her in prison.