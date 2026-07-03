Can Anyone Stop Grifty McGrifterson?

Hair Füror released a 927-page disclosure about his financials, this throw-away line is the whole story:

“Forbes estimates Trump’s net worth at $6 billion, up from $2.3 billion in 2024.”

And in related news, Hair Füror arrived in North Dakota in his $400M Qatari gift airplane yesterday.

I dunno why, but it makes me think about the Constitution…

“No title of nobility shall be granted by the United States: and no person holding any office of profit or trust under them, shall, without the consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state.”

Cornell Law School talks about the Emoluments Clause:

“Also known as the Title of Nobility Clause, Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the U.S. Constitution prohibits any person holding a government office from accepting any present, emolument, office, or title from any “King, Prince, or foreign State,” without congressional consent. This clause is meant to prevent external influence and corruption of American officers by foreign States. A similar provision was included in the Articles of Confederation, applicable to both federal and state officers. The language of the modern clause, however, suggests that only federal government officials are prohibited from accepting any emoluments. That the phrase “Offices of Profit or Trust under the United States” applies to all appointed officials is undisputed, however there is much debate as to whether it extends to elected officials… …The Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act of 1966, on the other hand, enumerates several elected positions in its definition of “employees” who may not accept any gift of more than minimal value without congressional approval. Such “employees” include the President and the Vice President, a Member of Congress, and the spouses and dependents of the same… …The interpretation of the Emoluments Clause has never been litigated before the U.S. Supreme Court.”

I sure hope it will be, and soon. Maybe after the 2026 Pie Fight. None of these things are official acts of the presidency so he’s probably not under John Roberts’ wing here, and the Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act of 1966 is a federal law, so he can be charged under that, if the emoluments clause gets struck down by John Roberts corrupt and illegitimate SCOTUS.

Vote, people. Vote out the Republicans from you local office of Dog Catcher to your US Senator. The Republican Party is an organized crime syndicate from lowest to highest.

Published with permission of Mock Paper Scissors