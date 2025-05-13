Ted Cruz's Two Words On Qatar Jet: 'Espionage And Surveillance'

Ted Cruz actually had about 30 seconds of moral clarity for a change when he said that Trump accepting the disgusting $400 million jet payoff from Qatar is a real espionage and security threat.

Even a broken clock is right twice a day. Sen. Ted Cruz hasn't had many "right" days since he succumbed to the MAGA cult, but even for him, this gaudy and illegal gift to Trump is too much.

.

SORKIN: [Qatar] now plans to provide a plane, uh... to the president. There's some questions about the emoluments clause and whether it's going to go to his library, whether he's going to get to fly on it afterwards. What are your thoughts about all this? CRUZ: Well, listen, I'm not a fan of Qatar. I think they have a really disturbing pattern of funding theocratic lunatics who want to murder us, funding Hamas and Hezbollah. And that's a real problem. I also think the plane poses significant espionage and surveillance problems. So we'll see how this issue plays out, but I certainly have concerns.

I doubt if push came to shove, Sen. Cancun Cruz would vote for Trump to be able to keep the jet, but at this point, any negative thoughts about Trump's criminality coming from Republicans in Congress needs to be highlighted.