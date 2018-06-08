Two Hundred Congress Members Suing Trump Over Emoluments

Woo hoo we're suing Trump!

Okay everybody calm down it's Richard "Mister Excitement" Blumenthal. Still, good for him!

And so far he's only got 200 congresspeople to join him in the lawsuit, lol.

JOHN BERMAN: You are involved in a court case right now for gifts for payments to the president right now. You have your name on a lawsuit. Explain to me what you are trying to do here.

SENATOR RICHARD BLUMENTHAL: In this lawsuit, Blumenthal versus Trump, I've been joined by 200 of my colleagues in seeking to enforce the chief anti-corruption provision of the United States Constitution. It is called the Emoluments Clause. It prohibits the President of the United States from taking gifts, benefits or money from governments which this president has been doing flagrantly. We know the tip of the iceberg from press reporting. The president has never disclosed any of it. And our contention to the court is we can't do our job as members of the United States Congress unless the president comes to us for consent. Why? Because the emoluments clause says, the President of the United States and any other official of the federal government must come to the Congress before he or she accepts any payment benefit or gift from a foreign power. And clearly across the board, President Trump at Trump Tower, at the Trump Hotel, in his resorts and developments around the world and Indonesia and the Chinese loan that was provided, has been taking gifts and payments. We only know the tip of the iceberg.

BERMAN: Quickly, because we have to let you go, is this case going anywhere? Are the courts going to listen to this?

BLUMENTHAL: I was encouraged, in fact, excited yesterday because the judge in Washington, DC was asking all the right questions. He clearly understands the case. I never predict outcomes, as a trial lawyer. But I am very hopeful that we will hold the president accountable for violating national security, and corruption.