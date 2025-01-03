Fox Guest Demands GOP Vote For Trump's Cabinet Because They Voted For Biden's

I hate to break it to the Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White, but it won't be hard for any Republican who actually decides to grow a spine and break from Trump on these dangerous, unqualified cabinet picks to explain their vote later if that's what they decide to do.

Here's White (who's also a fellow for the right-wing think tank, The Steamboat Institute, which platforms climate change deniers and fossil fuel proponents, of course) on this Wednesday's Fox & Friends demanding that any Republican who voted for any of Biden's cabinet nominees get in line and vote for Trump's picks.

JONES: And so when we look at the layout here, there are 47 Democrats, 53 Republicans. It seems like with the new fairly new rules of confirming cabinet nominations of a simple majority, it seems like Republicans have the upper hand even if they lost 3, JD Vance could be the deciding factor. So when we talk about getting these nominations, these cabinet picks through, is it as much about what the Democrats are going to do, or maybe what the Republicans will do? WHITE: Well, that's the key. We know Senate Democrats are going to try to obstruct. That's not really the problem. The problem is whether Senate Senate Republicans are going to fall for Democrats' obstructionism because, as you mentioned, they have the super-majority right now on these confirmations. They don't need bipartisan support for any of these nominees. So really the question is whether they're going to enter this process with an agenda of their own, or whether they're going to defer to the president-elect's, which includes those cabinet picks who he's chosen to enact that agenda. And if they refuse to do the latter, they need to give Republican voters especially, a clear and concise reason why. No more excuses here, because the fact of the matter is Trump has chosen these people for a very specific reason and Republican voters and voters across the political spectrum chose him for a specific reason. And they can start their explanation with why Biden's cabinet nominees apparently deserved more support than Trump's, because remember, with the exception of about a handful of Senate Republicans, nearly every single GOPer who has served in that chamber supported at least half of Biden's cabinet nominees. There was one Senate Republican, Susan Collins, who voted for every single Biden cabinet nominee. So if you are, if you were willing to give Biden's cabinet cabinet nominees that support and unwilling to give Trump's the same, voters deserve an explanation as to why.

Maybe that's because Biden didn't pick unqualified, crazy, dangerous zealots for those positions. Which was followed by more nonsense about Trump supposedly having a mandate, and White pretending that it will be Senate Republicans' fault, and not Trump's for picking these whackaloons, if his transition doesn't go smoothly, and Jones giving Hegseth cover by calling the accusations against him "heresay."

JONES: Yeah, it's interesting you bring so Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, I think Lindsey Graham or some of those that came out early and they said, "Well, we, we're not sure about Pete Hegseth." And so, is there a little bit of strategy here for President Trump to name these nominees so early and to give, I mean, Pete was up there for 3 weeks on the Hill, all these nominees were meeting with senators and it seemed like every day would rap with them, saying hey, there's positive momentum. Do you think that that that strategy will carry into the hearings, or does it really come to try to get them to neutral and then when you get into the hearings win them over? WHITE: I think there was certainly an element of momentum heading into this new year and this confirmation process, and I think what Trump also understands is that the cabinet picks are bigger than just the nominees themselves. They're also about his mandate and his agenda. So let's start with the mandate. If the election's results weren't enough to prove this, let's just consider the fact that a majority of Americans approve of Trump's current transition team, which includes the cabinet nominees. And then we have the agenda, and I believe that Trump views this as a test for Senate Republicans, because if congressional Republicans can't get behind the very first and basic task, which is setting him up for a very smooth transition and smooth beginning, how can we rely on them to do anything, you know, more important? Many of the election issues that he campaigned on are going to require some sort of congressional movement. We're talking about issues like illegal immigration, federal spending, demolishing Biden's Green New Deal. Congressional Republicans have to rally together and that starts on the cabinet nominees. JONES: Well, I hope, I think that most of them will get through, but I hope the hearings are about are you qualified for the job and how will you do it, not some of this mud that's been slung that's hearsay and stuff of that nature.

Once they sit through the hearings, there won't be any doubt about why none of them are fit for the jobs, but sadly that won't stop most Republicans from rubber stamping them and allowing them through anyway.