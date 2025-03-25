No One's Mentioning All The Federal Laws They Just Broke

The Trump administration is up to its old tricks -- that is, using Signal to evade laws regarding security and records keeping. Big surprise? No, they did it the last time Trump was in office. The difference this time is, they carelessly included a journalist on the text chain where they were discussing war plans.
Notice the media is treating this as a political problem, and not the national security crisis it is. Little mention is made of the fact that Trump officials were deleting their records to evade security laws.
I remember this from the last term -- that Trump officials evaded using secure, protected phones by using their personal phones. And emails, of course.
Oh, and by the way, the people on the chat WEREN'T ACTUALLY SURE Trump approved the bombing!
Let's note that for the second time in a week, we're getting signs that Trump is completely checked out and that his staff is signing executive orders and making decisions ON HIS BEHALF. This administration is falling apart quickly.
Also, Whiskey Pete needs to go.