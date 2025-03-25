No One's Mentioning All The Federal Laws They Just Broke

The Trump administration is up to its old tricks -- that is, using Signal to evade laws regarding security and records keeping. Big surprise? No, they did it the last time Trump was in office. The difference this time is, they carelessly included a journalist on the text chain where they were discussing war plans.

18 U.S.C. § 793(f) makes it a federal crime to for people entrusted with information related to the national defense to, with gross negligence, disclose it to others in violation of that trust. — Brad Heath (@bradheath.bsky.social) 2025-03-24T18:05:53.786Z

Notice the media is treating this as a political problem, and not the national security crisis it is. Little mention is made of the fact that Trump officials were deleting their records to evade security laws.

I remember this from the last term -- that Trump officials evaded using secure, protected phones by using their personal phones. And emails, of course.

What you have to understand about Pete Hegseth copying and pasting war plans into Signal is that it almost certainly means he’s got classified documents on his personal UNSECURE devices. Signal isn't on a secure device...are our war plans on his personal devices? @jeffreygoldberg.bsky.social — Fred Wellman (@fpwellman.bsky.social) 2025-03-24T21:00:16.556Z

Oh, and by the way, the people on the chat WEREN'T ACTUALLY SURE Trump approved the bombing!

One thing that most people are missing in the group text scandal: The Trump officials don’t appear clear on what *exactly* Trump approved, which is a huge problem in using military force. Stephen Miller says “as I heard it … green light.” 😱😬 www.doomsdayscenario.co/p/six-short-... — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg.bsky.social) 2025-03-24T22:21:00.289Z

You ask "where are the Democrats?" Doing their job: "Democratic Representative Pat Ryan of New York wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Only one word for this: FUBAR. If House Republicans won't hold a hearing on how this happened IMMEDIATELY, I'll do it my damn self." www.nbcnews.com/politics/nat... — PhoenixWomanMN (@phoenixwomanmn.bsky.social) 2025-03-25T00:50:37.658Z

Where is Stephen Miller in the chain of command? Cause it doesn't sound like Trump is making the call. Also doesn't recall signing the EO on the Alien Act. Dopey Don needs to go. — Historycat I (@historycat.bsky.social) 2025-03-24T22:24:20.553Z

The article discusses three legal issues raised by the Signal messages: Espionage Act, re: “handling of ‘national defense’ information”; “federal records law,” b/c Waltz set some of the messages to disappear within a month; and “transmitting information to someone not authorized to receive it.” — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner.bsky.social) 2025-03-24T22:04:11.502Z

Let's note that for the second time in a week, we're getting signs that Trump is completely checked out and that his staff is signing executive orders and making decisions ON HIS BEHALF. This administration is falling apart quickly.

Also, Whiskey Pete needs to go.