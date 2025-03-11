Enola Gay Records Wiped Because Of DEI

In accordance with the fascist movement to eliminate all DEI because it's too "woke" for the knuckle-dragging Neanderthals, Pete "Germy-Hands": Hegseth is having military records purged of any of their trigger words. Victims of Hegseth's purge include pictures of the Tuskegee Airmen, women marines and anything honoring any military personnel who weren't white men.

As ridiculous as this is, there is one that really takes the cake for stupidity:

One of the unexpected images flagged for removal is of a historic WWII bomber aircraft called the Enola Gay, presumably because the name "Gay" was visible in the photos. The Enola Gay notably became the first-ever aircraft to drop an atomic bomb amid war, when it released the U.S.-made explosive that destroyed Hiroshima, Japan, in August 1945. The plane was named after Enola Gay Tibbets, the mother of the plane's pilot, Col. Paul Tibbets.

They also targeted soldiers whose last name was Gay because it showed up on their uniforms.

Hegseth had said in January that DEI was incompatible with the goals of the Defense Department. Apparently, so is basic competency.

But just the best people, amirite?