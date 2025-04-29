'Trump Will Never Break Us’: In A Blow To Donald, Carney Wins Canada Election

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre lost his own seat.
By Conover KennardApril 29, 2025

Just three months ago, the Liberal Party in Canada was far behind in the polls before Mark Carney replaced Justin Trudeau as leader. Then Donald Trump became the defining issue of the campaign after treating our U.S. neighbors like dirt while promoting Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre on Truth Social. This election became one of the most consequential in Canada's recent history.

The Liberal Party did not win the 172 seats needed for an outright majority in Parliament. The party missed by a handful of seats.

"Our old relationship with the United States, a relationship based on steadily increasing integration, is over," Carney said in his victory speech in Ottawa. "The system of open global trade anchored by the United States, a system that Canada has relied on since the Second World War, a system that, while not perfect, has helped deliver prosperity for our country for decades, is over."

"These are tragedies, but it's also our new reality," he said. "As I have been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country. But these are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us," Carney said. "That will never ever happen."

NPR reports:

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre lost his own Ontario seat to the Liberals, a seat he has held for 20 years. In a concession speech early Tuesday morning, Poilievre said that his party "didn't quite get over the finish line."

The vote was widely seen as a decision about which candidate could best handle President Trump, who helped spark a wave of nationalism across Canada by threatening to annex Canada and placing stiff tariffs on the country.

Donald injecting himself into Canada's election even brought a response from Poiliievre. He probably knew that Trump propping him up with the kiss of death.

But it was too late.

"As I've been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country," Carney told supporters Monday night. "These are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never ... ever happen."

Carney now enters Parliament for the first time after winning a seat in Ottawa's Nepean constituency.

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Union's top official, quickly praised Carney on Xitter.

To all the people of Carleton, as your new Member of Parliament, I'll work to bring us together. We are all Canadian. We have to look out for ourselves, and we have to take care of each other. Let's get to work.

Bruce Fanjoy (@brucefanjoy.bsky.social) 2025-04-29T09:24:16.571Z

Canadian Voter: I think who I voted for would be the best to take care of Trump, because Trump is, I’m sorry to say, an asshole.

Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-04-29T02:43:09.158Z

On Monday, Donald posted this:

Sucks to be Donald today. What a great day for Canada!

Discussion

