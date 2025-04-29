'Trump Will Never Break Us’: In A Blow To Donald, Carney Wins Canada Election

Just three months ago, the Liberal Party in Canada was far behind in the polls before Mark Carney replaced Justin Trudeau as leader. Then Donald Trump became the defining issue of the campaign after treating our U.S. neighbors like dirt while promoting Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre on Truth Social. This election became one of the most consequential in Canada's recent history.

The Liberal Party did not win the 172 seats needed for an outright majority in Parliament. The party missed by a handful of seats.

"Our old relationship with the United States, a relationship based on steadily increasing integration, is over," Carney said in his victory speech in Ottawa. "The system of open global trade anchored by the United States, a system that Canada has relied on since the Second World War, a system that, while not perfect, has helped deliver prosperity for our country for decades, is over."

"These are tragedies, but it's also our new reality," he said. "As I have been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country. But these are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us," Carney said. "That will never ever happen."

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre lost his own Ontario seat to the Liberals, a seat he has held for 20 years. In a concession speech early Tuesday morning, Poilievre said that his party "didn't quite get over the finish line." The vote was widely seen as a decision about which candidate could best handle President Trump, who helped spark a wave of nationalism across Canada by threatening to annex Canada and placing stiff tariffs on the country.

Donald injecting himself into Canada's election even brought a response from Poiliievre. He probably knew that Trump propping him up with the kiss of death.

President Trump, stay out of our election. The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box.



Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state.



Today Canadians can vote for change so we can strengthen… — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 28, 2025

But it was too late.

"As I've been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country," Carney told supporters Monday night. "These are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never ... ever happen."

Carney now enters Parliament for the first time after winning a seat in Ottawa's Nepean constituency.

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Union's top official, quickly praised Carney on Xitter.

Congratulations to @MarkJCarney and the Liberal Party on their election victory.



The bond between Europe and Canada is strong — and growing stronger.



I look forward to working closely together, both bilaterally and within the G7.



We'll defend our shared democratic values,… — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 29, 2025

To all the people of Carleton, as your new Member of Parliament, I'll work to bring us together. We are all Canadian. We have to look out for ourselves, and we have to take care of each other. Let's get to work. 2/2 — Bruce Fanjoy (@brucefanjoy.bsky.social) 2025-04-29T09:24:16.571Z

Congratulations to @MarkJCarney and the Liberal Party on their victory in the Canadian federal election.



Ukraine deeply values our close ties with Canada and the unwavering support of the Canadian people. We are sincerely grateful for Canada’s principled leadership in supporting… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 29, 2025

Well, Donald Trump has managed to poke the Polar Bear in the eye. Not only has the President upended the Canadian election by pushing the left-leaning Liberals into the lead heading into today’s election, but the locals are cancelling their southbound vacations, unloading their… — David Rosenberg (@EconguyRosie) April 28, 2025

Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy has defeated Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre in Carleton.



Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy has defeated Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre in Carleton.

The last Conservative leader to lose their seat in a Canadian federal election was Kim Campbell, the Progressive Conservative leader, who lost her seat in the 1993

The Canadian prime minister is…rocking out! pic.twitter.com/3u1M4DohBG — Dan Rivers (@danriversitv) April 29, 2025

Canadian Voter: I think who I voted for would be the best to take care of Trump, because Trump is, I’m sorry to say, an asshole. — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-04-29T02:43:09.158Z

On Monday, Donald posted this:

Sucks to be Donald today. What a great day for Canada!