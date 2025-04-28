A Trip To Tim Hortons With Prime Minister Mark Carney

Canadian Conservative Leader Pierre Pollievre did not agree to an interview with the satirical show 22 Minutes and wants to do away with the publicly-funded CBC. He probably did not care for this interview with Carney either.

Carney's Liberals are expected to win the election today in Canada and form a majority government. Before Trump came into office and started yapping about "51st state", the Conservatives were expected to win the election easily.

Source: Canadian Press



TORONTO — Carney, meet Critch. CBC says Liberal Leader Mark Carney is among the politicians who will appear on the hour-long “Vote Canadian: A 22 Minutes Election Special,” in which he’ll sit down for a Tim Hortons coffee with comedian Mark Critch. The special episode of “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” hits Gem on Thursday evening, just over a week after the series wrapped its 32nd season. In addition to Carney, the episode will feature appearances by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party co-leaders Elizabeth May and Jonathan Pedneault — and a not-entirely-willing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Donald Trump is spooked by the new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Carney is a former central banker and the rumor is that on the phone Carney threatened to sell Canada's holdings of Americans bonds unless Trump stopped threatening Canada.



That's apparently all it took. pic.twitter.com/xNC9wzxrmo — Jake Broe (@RealJakeBroe) April 28, 2025

UPDATE: The Liberals have won the election. It's still unclear if they can will win with a majority or a minority.

