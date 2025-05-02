Hey Maria, Isn't It Biden's Jobs Report?

Fox Business hosts went gaga over the latest jobs report that was slightly better than expected which led MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo to claim the hysteria from Trump's tariffs were overblown.

They are not.

Biden's economy was very strong and Trump has lost over 5 trillion dollars because of his antics.

However, since Demented Trump and JD Vance are crying that Trump's economy-wrecking tariffs have caused a failing economy is all Joe Biden's fault especially since we have a shrinking GDP for the first time since COVID struck.

So today's jobs report indicates 177,000 new jobs were added. Isn't that Biden's good jobs report? Can't have it both ways, Maria.

BARTIROMO: Yeah, this is a very important report. With all of the hysteria over tariffs, we know that jobs are being created, and it is much better than expected. At 177,000 jobs, added to the economy in April. This proves Donald Trump's point, that the economy is doing well.

Trump's economic crushing tariffs haven't hit the retail marketplace so far since ships are not delivering goods at the ports, but Fox Business was looking for anything positive to justify Trump's insane actions.

What will Bartiromo say when shelves are empty and employers begin layoffs?

