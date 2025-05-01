Trump Wants Kids To Toughen Up, Blames Biden For Stock Market

El Cheatolini wants kids to stiffen their upper lips so he can make America great again with his Chinese tariffs. Via the New York Times:

He was taking questions at the end of one of his marathon cabinet meetings when he finally allowed that, yes, his tariff policies and the trade war he has set off with China may soon result in some emptier-than-usual shelves in stores. Specifically, toy stores.

“You know, somebody said, ‘Oh, the shelves are going to be open,’” Mr. Trump said. “Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, you know? And maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally.”

This, from the billionaire, crypto-salesman, golf-club-operating, Palm Beach-by-way-of-Fifth Avenue president with the golden office and the golden triplex apartment. There he sat, surrounded by the other billionaires with whom he has filled his cabinet, telling the boys and girls of America they’ll just have to make do with fewer toys this year for the greater good.

This grinchy pronouncement by the president had the value of being truthful.

Many American toymakers and retailers have started to pause their orders as the effects of Mr. Trump’s tariffs ripple out, threatening to snarl supply chains. It could all have a big impact on this year’s holiday season since it takes months to manufacture, package and ship many products to the United States.