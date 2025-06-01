'Deflection': Fox News Host Busts Elon Musk For Dodging Drug Use Question

Fox News host Howard Kurtz called out billionaire DOGE administrator Elon Musk for deflecting questions about his alleged drug abuse.

"At the Oval Office Presser, Fox's Peter Doocy started to ask Musk about a detailed report on his allegedly frequent drug use, including ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, to the point where the article says it damaged his bladder," Kurtz noted on Sunday.

Musk, however, refused to answer the question and instead accused The New York Times of "false reporting" about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

"That's called deflection," Kurtz pointed out. "So he decided to talk about something from five years ago involving the Pulitzers because he knew that he did not want to answer that question. That's my take."

Panelist Tomi Lahren said she was not concerned if Musk "did mushrooms on the side and maybe a little ketamine."

"Well, again, I don't know if the New York Times actually produced any real evidence of a so-called drug problem," Lahren opined. "Please spare me. This does not impact everyday Americans."

"It also didn't impact his ability if he, in fact, does have a recreational drug issue to cut $150 billion and recommend even more cuts," she added. "I think it's a real nothing burger. And I don't think many people, quite frankly, care what Elon Musk does in his personal private time."