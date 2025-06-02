Nah, He's Not High. Why Do You Ask?

Elon wants us to know he WASN'T falling down the K-hole in this video! So there! Via the Daily Beast:

Elon Musk issued a curt rebuke of ketamine abuse allegations after a viral clip of his erratic behavior at a dinner recirculated online. The clip—taken in March during a visit to President Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf club in New Jersey—shows Musk balancing spoons at a dinner table while one of his baby mamas, Shivon Zilis, watches in silent concern. At the time, X user and “retired army medic” Molly Ploofkins tweeted the clip with the caption, “Musk playing with his silverware while tripping on ketamine at Bedminster.”

So we're not the only ones!

“Is The New York Times the same publication that got a Pulitzer Prize for false reporting on Russiagate—is it the same organization?” Musk said. “I think the judge just ruling against The New York Times for their lies about the Russiagate hoax and that they might have to give back that Pulitzer Prize. That New York Times? Let’s move on!” Yet Musk’s fierce denials contradict what he has publicly said and tweeted about using ketamine to counter his “brain chemistry.” In a tweet posted Aug. 4, 2023, Musk responded to Nigerian rapper Zuby’s concerns about antidepressants with his own take. “I have serious concerns about SSRIs, as they tend to zombify people,” he wrote. “Occasional use of Ketamine is a much better option, in my opinion. I have a prescription for when my brain chemistry sometimes goes super negative.”

Except this isn't the only video we've seen of you looking high, Elmo. Just sayin'!

This was today… Sotally tober… NYT clearly way off base… — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-05-30T20:19:51.140Z

While he was demanding drug tests for SNAP users. AHEM.