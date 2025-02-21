Mumbling Musk Wields A Chainsaw At CPAC

The man who has "God" access to America's data was at a CPAC session on February 20. Elon Musk appeared to have trouble speaking, he wore sunglasses and carried a chain saw.
The man who is "auditing" the U.S. government for waste was acting strangely carrying a chainsaw. Totally nothing to worry about.
Congrats America!
Aaron Rupar posted about the world's richest man's CPAC appearance.
wearing sunglasses inside and following an event where he at times had a hard time speaking coherently, Elon Musk walks off the CPAC stage waving around a chain saw. this is the guy currently running our government. Congrats, America!
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 20, 2025 at 4:48 PM