Mumbling Musk Wields A Chainsaw At CPAC

The man who has "God" access to America's data appeared at CPAC. Elon Musk appeared to have trouble speaking, wore sunglasses and carried a chain saw.
Credit: Aaron Rupar/Blue Sky
By RedStateRachelFebruary 21, 2025

The man who has "God" access to America's data was at a CPAC session on February 20. Elon Musk appeared to have trouble speaking, he wore sunglasses and carried a chain saw.

The man who is "auditing" the U.S. government for waste was acting strangely carrying a chainsaw. Totally nothing to worry about.

Congrats America!

Aaron Rupar posted about the world's richest man's CPAC appearance.

wearing sunglasses inside and following an event where he at times had a hard time speaking coherently, Elon Musk walks off the CPAC stage waving around a chain saw. this is the guy currently running our government. Congrats, America!

image

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 20, 2025 at 4:48 PM

Discussion

