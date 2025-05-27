Need A Pardon? Just Have Your Mom Attend A $1 Million Mar-a-Lago Dinner

Donald J. Trump pardoned tax cheat Paul Walczak after his mother, Elizabeth Fago, attended a Mar-a-Lago dinner that cost her $1 million to attend. His mother’s support for Trump, including raising millions of dollars and a connection to a plot to publicize Ashley Biden's diary, was cited in Walczak's pardon application, The New York Times reports.

Now, Walczak won't have to pay nearly $4.4 million in restitution and will not serve 18 months in prison after the healthcare executive admitted to stealing money earmarked for his employees’ taxes to fund a luxurious lifestyle, including a $2 million yacht, travel, and purchases at high-end retailers, including Bergdorf Goodman and Cartier.

Via the Times:

Between 2016 and 2019, they said, he withheld more than $10 million from the paychecks of the nurses, doctors and others who worked at his facilities under the pretext of using it for their Social Security, Medicare and federal income taxes.

What a guy!

Walczak was charged in February 2023 with 13 counts of tax crimes, and after pleading guilty on two of the counts, he agreed to pay restitution in 2024. When Trump was elected for his second godawful term, he saw a chance of never having to pay his debt to society.

Ms. Fago, 74, had helped host at least three fund-raisers for Mr. Trump’s campaigns. She and her son Joey Fago (Mr. Walczak’s half brother) and his wife attended V.I.P. events at Mr. Trump’s 2017 and 2025 inaugurations, according to social media posts, including one in which she was shown posing with Mr. Trump.

A pardon wasn't issued for weeks, but after Fago attended the eleventy bazillion dollar Mar-a-Lago event, Walczak received a full and unconditional pardon.

Of course, now the tax cheat won't spend a day in prison, and the IRS lost out on more than $10 million.

The diary.

When Fago was contacted about Ashley Biden's diary, she said it would help Trump’s chances of winning the election. And her daughter, Stephanie Walczak, tipped off Project Veritas about the diary.

In a brief interview with the Times, Joey Fago downplayed the significance of his mother’s connection to the diary saga.

“There was like hundreds of pardons,” he told the outlet. “I’m sure there’s plenty of other people you can write about.”

On an aside, Elizabeth Fago's Facebook page looks like Ted Nugent dressed up in fancy clothes, and took a MAGA shit all over it.