Flailing Republican On Healthcare: Give Us Another Week

Rep. Mark Harris had no idea what healthcare plans Republicans had to show the public so he proclaimed on Fox Business that in maybe a week, something will be unveiled.

Even Maria Bartiromo appeared frustrated with these jack-offs, since two bills in the Senate died yesterday so the MAGA Queen wanted answers.

Rep. Harris obliged with gobbledygook.

MARIA: What is that plan? HARRIS: Well I think you're going to see some things in the next week that we're going to be talking about and putting them maybe even on the floor next week, and that is starting to see these association health plans the president talked about that's going to open up more opportunities, it's going to open up really for us to look at the health savings accounts, or in this particular case looking at choice accounts that folks would be able to establish. Again, you've got to remember Obamacare actually was, really has been a failure at every level.

Take a breath, dude. Nothing he said is a concrete health plan, just random thoughts put on a napkin at a McDonald's.

If you believe Obamacare is a failure then either fix it or come up with a comprehensive solution to the problem. Republicans have done neither.

By the way, 45% of Republicans want ACA subsides extended and approve of Obamacare.