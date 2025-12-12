Despite Noem's Lies, DC Shooter Got Asylum From Trump Admin

The puppy killer failed in lying. And Benny Thompson used the word "purjury" at her.
Despite Noem's Lies, DC Shooter Got Asylum From Trump Admin
By John AmatoDecember 12, 2025

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem refused to acknowledge the truth that the Trump administration approved the asylum application for Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the man charged with killing one National Guard soldier and seriously injuring a second in Washington, DC.

Noem repeatedly blamed the Biden administration for allowing the former Afghanistan fighter who served under the CIA for not vetting him properly. But Rep. Benny Thompson refused to let the puppy killer lie her way out of it.

The back and forth began here:

THOMPSON: I want to know who approved the asylum application for this same person?

NOEM: Mr. Thompson, this individual came into the country.

THOMPSON: No, I want to know who approved it.

NOEM: Congressman Thompson, I want you to understand, when this individual came into the country, he came under the evacuation of Afghanistan under Operation Allies Welcome, was thoroughly vetted by the Biden administration at that point in time, allowed into our country, and then was never followed up.

NPR reports that Lakanwal "received asylum protection from the Trump administration in April of this year, nearly four years after coming to the U.S."

Noem and Kash Patel continually claim he wasn't "vetted properly" under Biden, but offer no proof to back up their claims.

The DHS Secretary continued to obfuscate. Her lies were so blatant that Rep. Thompson threatened perjury charges.

THOMPSON: So the Biden administration approved the asylum.

NOEM: The asylum application was put into place under the rules established by the Biden administration.

THOMPSON: Reclaiming my time. I don't want to charge our perjury charges against you, but I'm of the opinion that the Trump administration, DHS, your DHS, approved the asylum application.

NOEM: The asylum application moved forward under all of the information and vetting processes that were put in place under the Biden administration, which is when vetting happened, and that's what President Trump has changed.

THOMPSON: It's obvious you don't want to answer the question.

It's never Trump's fault.

The Trump administration failed to do any due diligence on the asylum application and Noem's refusal to say that is clear to everyone.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon