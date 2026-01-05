Kristi Noem's DHS Throws Tantrum After Hilton Hotels Cancels ICE Agents' Rooms

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials cried foul after Hilton Hotels refused service to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

The department expressed outrage in a Monday post on X.

"NO ROOM AT THE INN!" the post exclaimed. "@HiltonHotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement."

"When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations," the statement continued. "This is UNACCEPTABLE. Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation's immigration laws?"

Hotels generally have the right to refuse service to customers. Emails from DHS confirmed Hilton management's decision.

"After further investigation online, we have found information about immigration work connected with your name and we will be cancelling your upcoming reservation. You should see a proper cancellation email in your inbox shortly from Hilton," one email said.

"[W]e are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property," another email said. "If you are with DHS or immigration, let us know as we will have to cancel your reservation."

"Please pass on this info to your coworkers that we are not allowing any immigration agents to house on our property," the email added.