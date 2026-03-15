Trump Cosplays As Cowboy While Sending Troops Into Harm’s Way

On Friday, it was revealed that Donald Trump’s Pentagon is sending a Marine expeditionary unit, able to conduct ground operations, to the Middle East.

Clearly, the White House sees no reason to let that get in the way of Trump’s light-hearted amusement. Or flattery.

Also on Friday, Trump took time out from killing civilians and our economy to welcome 2025 world rodeo champions to the White House. And to receive a custom Resistol 1776 cowboy hat, apparently with his name and the U.S. Constitution in the lining (where Trump can continue to ignore it).

The guy who falls asleep in his own cabinet meetings could not have looked more wide-eyed and bushy tailed as he peered at his latest item of tribute. “That’s amazing,” he said. Then, after someone said, “I think it’s your size,” Trump tried it on. Sycophantic applause and laughter filled the room.

This is what Trump really cares about, y’all, not everyday American lives and certainly not those of our troops.