McGovern Blasts Trump's 4-Day Golf Trip As Gas Prices Soared

Every day Trump proves himself more unfit for the presidency.
McGovern Blasts Trump's 4-Day Golf Trip As Gas Prices Soared
Credit: BlueSky screen grab
By NewsHound EllenMarch 24, 2026

Rep. Jim McGovern had some choice words for Donald Trump’s unnecessary, already-botched and hideously expensive war with Iran.

First, McGovern said Americans have “good reason” to think Trump started the war to distract from the Epstein files. “I mean, we have a president who can't even explain why the hell we're at war, can't define what the mission is, can't tell us when it’s gonna end,” McGovern said.

Yet, while Trump spends “a billion dollars a day to blow on this crazy war halfway around the world,” McGovern also pointed out Trump claims we don’t have money to help end hunger, nothing to make childcare more affordable or healthcare more accessible or affordable.

Trump’s four-day golf weekend in the middle of the war “tells you all you need to know about this guy,” McGovern continued. “He's living in his own world, and he doesn't care about regular people. I mean, he's a multibillionaire. All he cares about is making money. He doesn't care about any of the problems that my constituents face.”

“I think he's hollow, I think he's immoral, and I don't think he gives a shit about the American people,” McGovern added.

I wish he had added that Trump isn’t just a terrible president but a completely unfit one. He should be hounded out of office.

McGovern: He’s doing nothing to make healthcare more accessible. They say we don’t have the money—but we have a billion dollars a day to blow on this crazy war. I don’t think he gives a shit about the American people. Gas prices are skyrocketing, and he’s golfing.

Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-03-24T16:38:27.550Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon