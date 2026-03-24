McGovern Blasts Trump's 4-Day Golf Trip As Gas Prices Soared

Rep. Jim McGovern had some choice words for Donald Trump’s unnecessary, already-botched and hideously expensive war with Iran.

First, McGovern said Americans have “good reason” to think Trump started the war to distract from the Epstein files. “I mean, we have a president who can't even explain why the hell we're at war, can't define what the mission is, can't tell us when it’s gonna end,” McGovern said.

Yet, while Trump spends “a billion dollars a day to blow on this crazy war halfway around the world,” McGovern also pointed out Trump claims we don’t have money to help end hunger, nothing to make childcare more affordable or healthcare more accessible or affordable.

Trump’s four-day golf weekend in the middle of the war “tells you all you need to know about this guy,” McGovern continued. “He's living in his own world, and he doesn't care about regular people. I mean, he's a multibillionaire. All he cares about is making money. He doesn't care about any of the problems that my constituents face.”

“I think he's hollow, I think he's immoral, and I don't think he gives a shit about the American people,” McGovern added.

I wish he had added that Trump isn’t just a terrible president but a completely unfit one. He should be hounded out of office.