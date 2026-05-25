Nothing Says 'Solemn Remembrance' Like Trump Taking A Swipe At 'Dumocrats'

Donald J. Trump took a minute on Truth Social to wish everyone a Happy Memorial Day — especially the "Dumocrats," because nothing honors fallen soldiers quite like a partisan jab in the opening sentence.

Trump acknowledged those who made the ultimate sacrifice, but, as usual on holidays, it was neatly sandwiched between political shade and a reminder that the military has allegedly had, like, tremendous success this past year (presumably thanks to him).

"Happy Memorial Day to all, including the Dumocrats, who disrespect our Military and all of the tremendous success that it has had over the last year," Trump wrote. "God Bless those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. I love you all! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

The Commander in Chief somehow doesn't know that saying "Happy Memorial Day" is generally frowned upon. The holiday is a solemn day of remembrance for fallen military personnel, not a celebration. We shouldn't have to point that out, but here we are, seemingly in a segment of Idiocracy.

Trump, of course, signed off with his own full name and title, because on a day meant to remember the dead, he wants everyone to know who wrote that hot mess. Truly a masterclass in making a solemn national holiday about himself.

Trump makes every holiday about himself, and every death of a famous person an opportunity for a glowing tribute — unless, of course, they ever dared criticize him, in which case their passing is apparently the perfect moment to remind everyone what a terrible person they were. Nothing says 'rest in peace' quite like a grudge that outlasts the deceased.

On this Memorial Day, we wish our country's fallen and their families a reflective day, and we thank Gold Star families and veterans for their sacrifices -- Republicans and Democrats.

Fox News, of course, covered Trump's Memorial Day post as if it were acceptable and totally normal for a president of the United States.