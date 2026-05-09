Well, Of Course Trump Makes Mother's Day Weekend All About Himself

How cute —Trump’s is kicking off Mother’s Day weekend by making it all about himself, just as he does with every celebration. Nothing says 'honoring moms' like pivoting in the first sentence to brag about job numbers, dunk on Bloomberg economists, Jerome Powell, and Democrats. Classic Trump: Every holiday, every occasion, is just another stage for the eternal campaign rally.

Mothers out there changing diapers, working double shifts, and worrying about the future get a shoutout immediately followed by 'but did you know MY economy is the best?!' Couldn’t just say 'Happy Mother’s Day to the incredible women raising the next generation' without the victory lap and grievance combo. Mother’s Day ruined before it even arrives.

"Happy Mother's Day weekend to all, especially to the 115 THOUSAND AMERICANS who found jobs in the month of April alone!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "As usual, over 90 percent of Bloomberg Economists (nearly all of whom have a "Terminal" case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!) underestimated the strength of the Trump Economy."

"Despite the best efforts of Jerome "Too Late and Won't Leave" Powell, and the America Hating Democrat Party, more Americans are working today than ever before," he added. "Happy Mother’s Day and, know that, we are MAKING AMERICA WEALTHY AND SAFE AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

He's putting lipstick on a pig again. Sure, 115,000 jobs are real — it did beat the economists' forecast of 62,000. But let's get real since we're apparently being led by a gaslighting windbag. From February through April, employers added an average of just 48,000 jobs per month. February alone saw 156,000 jobs lost. So we're celebrating one decent month while conveniently forgetting the ditch we were just in.

Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate fell for the fifth consecutive month, Mr. Stable Genius, sir. And the employment-to-population ratio dropped to its lowest point since 2014, excluding the pandemic. The U-6 unemployment rate — which counts part-timers who want full-time work — hit 8.2%, two full points above 2019 levels. As one economist put it: "Those who have a job are frozen in place, and those who want a job are frozen out of the labor market."

And, and and, the Fed is holding rates steady partly because inflation is still running hot, driven in part by surging energy costs from Trump's chosen war with Iran. So the Fed won't cut rates because of conditions Trump's own policies helped create. Interesting villain choice, Donald.

He is so predictable.