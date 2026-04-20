Narcissistic Man-Baby Toys With Giving Himself Nation’s Highest Military Honor

Donald J. Trump, the very man who dodged the Vietnam draft because his feet hurt, now reportedly wants to award himself the Medal of Honor—the nation’s highest military decoration for extraordinary battlefield gallantry, according to the Wall Street Journal. Trump has mused about turning a solemn tribute to actual combat veterans into a humblebrag about how “extremely brave” he was for flying to Iraq that one time. Hey, give him a break, he has an insatiable ego to feed!

According to a senior administration official and others who have spoken directly with the president, Trump has reportedly been in a state of panic over how he has managed the war he initiated. Officials noted that his behavior has been so erratic that he was reportedly removed from a briefing about a rescue operation for a downed pilot. Beyond that, he has allegedly struggled to stay focused on the conflict, frequently turning his attention elsewhere — including to his $400 million ballroom and fundraising efforts ahead of the midterm elections.

Among the various distractions mentioned by insiders, Trump, 79, has apparently entertained the idea of awarding himself the Medal of Honor — a decoration that the commander in chief is authorized to bestow upon military personnel who demonstrate exceptional courage and selfless bravery in the face of grave personal danger.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump reportedly floated this notion during a White House event held in anticipation of the country's 250th anniversary celebration this coming July. He allegedly argued that he deserved the award because, during a visit to troops in Iraq in his first term, his aircraft landed on a darkened runway. This account came from individuals who were reportedly present at the gathering.

Trump has repeatedly touched on this idea in the past, even though he told Howard Stern that avoiding sexually transmitted diseases was “my personal Vietnam.” Sigh. Is there a FIFA version of the Medal of Honor?

HuffPost reports:

In February, he said he wanted a medal for his 2018 trip to Iraq during his previous term in office. “I flew to Iraq. I was extremely brave. So brave I wanted to give myself the Congressional Medal of Honor,” he said, adding that he asked his “people” if he was allowed to do so. “Someday I’m gonna try. I’m gonna test the law.” He made similar comments during his State of the Union address later that month. “I’ve always wanted the Congressional Medal of Honor, but I was informed I’m not allowed to give it to myself, and I wouldn’t know why I’d be taking it,” Trump said. “But if they ever open up that law, I will be there with you someday.”

This is not only hugely offensive to everyday Americans, but especially to our military members, and over a war that he started. This would be a good time for Trump's home planet to reclaim him.

Here's one recent example: