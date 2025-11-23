'SEDITION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL!': Trump Doubles Down On Jailing Democrats

Stochastic terrorism
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardNovember 23, 2025

In late-night Truth Social posts, Donald J. Trump doubled down on his attacks against the six Democratic military veterans who made a video reminding military members that they do not have to follow "illegal orders." Military members have a duty to refuse them, but that went over the Commander-in-Chief's head again. In his first outburst, Trump said their lawful actions were "punishable by death."

In reaction to Trump's rage-post, the Democrats have received a lot of death threats from MAGA. So, naturally, Trump is doubling down, insisting the video "WAS SEDITION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL"

"THE TRAITORS THAT TOLD THE MILITARY TO DISOBEY MY ORDERS SHOULD BE IN JAIL RIGHT NOW, NOT ROAMING THE FAKE NEWS NETWORKS TRYING TO EXPLAIN THAT WHAT THEY SAID WAS OK," Captain Caps Lock wrote. "IT WASN’T, AND NEVER WILL BE! IT WAS SEDITION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL, AND SEDITION IS A MAJOR CRIME. THERE CAN BE NO OTHER INTERPRETATION OF WHAT THEY SAID!"

"MANY GREAT LEGAL SCHOLARS AGREE THAT THE DEMOCRAT TRAITORS THAT TOLD THE MILITARY TO DISOBEY MY ORDERS, AS PRESIDENT, HAVE COMMITTED A CRIME OF SERIOUS PROPORTION!," he added in a separate post.

Donald must have seen Rep. Jason Crow's appearance on MS NOW on Friday, where he said, “To lead in this moment right now requires, it requires that we say what needs to be said, that we be bold and we be unafraid, right? Fear is contagious, but so is courage. So, I will not be cowed by this president.”

An unlawful order violates the Constitution, U.S. laws, or military regulations, or directs a service member to commit a crime or a clearly unethical act. Trump is telling the military that he is above the Constitution, which he swore an oath on. Here's the part Donald doesn't care about: Following an unlawful order can lead to legal prosecution for the service member, because he doesn't care about the consequences others will have to pay. It's not just a recommendation to not follow illegal orders, it's their duty.

Let's play that video again that has Trump's diapers in a bunch:

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.

The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.

Don’t give up the ship.

Senator Elissa Slotkin (@slotkin.senate.gov) 2025-11-18T13:31:25.167Z

And this is the result of President Piggy's stochastic terrorism:

Trump is mentally declining rapidly before our eyes, but Republicans don't seem to give a shit about our country. When Democrats retake the House, investigations must be launched into this administration's unconstitutional actions.

Discussion

