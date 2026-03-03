Trump Declares War On Iran, But Reasons For War Keep Changing

Why did Donald Trump decide to start a war with Iran? The reasons for Trump's Iran War keep changing. Trump admin 'can't keep their story straight' on reason for war with Iran, per an MSNow journalist in the Middle East.

Former GOP strategist Rick Wilson tweeted that only 27% of Americans approve of Trump's Iran War. Wilson notes that the most unpopular war in American history, the Vietnam War, had a 29% approval rating.

On the March 2 episode of her MSNow show, Rachel Maddow outlined the danger that our leader put America in by starting a war with Iran. Maddow explained Iran is a "powerful country with sophisticated, intensively resourced, world-class, ruthless set of intelligence services." Maddow noted Iran's intelligence services have "tentacles all around the world."

Good Thing Trump Admin Has a Great Team?

Trump, Hegseth, and the gang chose to attack a very dangerous country. The Daily Mail and other media reported that Americans are fearful about Iranian terrorism due to Trump's Iran War.

The decision to attack Iran is made even worse because the people who are supposed to be in charge of leading our country are not the best. Dig, if you will, the picture:

Trump Team Put a 22-Year-Old in Charge of Counter Terrorism at DHS

Kash Patel Just Fired Iran Counter Espionage Unit

I could write a book about all the folks who are not up for the job they were hired for, but let's evaluate the reasons we are at war with Iran.

Why Trump Declared War on Iran

For Trump to declare war on Iran, he must have had a very good reason? Right? Here are a few reasons being cited for launching a war with Iran.

Netanyahu and Saudis Wanted Trump to Bomb Iran

The New York Times reported that Netanyahu wanted Trump to bomb Iran. Rachel Maddow reported that the Israeli leader and leaders from Saudi Arabia wanted Trump to attack Iran, "so he did it."

Intelligence That America Was in Danger

The Trump-Iran war justification fell apart after a March 2 Pentagon press conference. According to Reuters, Pentagon officials admitted there was no intelligence that Iran was an imminent threat.

The Epstein Files

The Meidas Touch reported that Trump declared war on Iran to distract from the Epstein files.

So Epstine predicted that the Convicted FElon would go to war with Iran, to cover up his involvement with Epstein.

So everyone is correct, this is the Epstein War.

To cover up the Convicted FElon involvement with Epstein & raping young girls.

Can someone please arrest him‼️

— The Desert Veteran

Jesus

Multiple outlets are reporting that U.S. Troops were told Iran War is for 'Armageddon.' After Armageddon, troops were told that Jesus would return.

Over 40 different military units across 30 military installations were given the news that bombing Iran will bring back Jesus. But I'm not buying the Jesus reason.

What do you think? Why did Trump get America into a war with Iran?